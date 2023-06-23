'India Seen As Trusted Partner In The World,' Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails PM Modi's Leadership

Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke to Republic TV on June 22 to discuss about PM Modi's historic state visit to the USA. In the debate, he discussed how India has grown over the years under PM Modi’s leadership especially in the field of foreign policy and economy.

While talking with the Republic Media Network, the Railways Minister said, “In the last 9 years how PM Modi has conducted the foreign policy of India keeping the national interest as a most important element of foreign policy. And the way technology has developed, the way economy has grown. In fact you look at it 10 years back we were 10th rank and today are the fifth-ranking economy in the world. All these factors combined with the trusted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is today recognised by the entire world and India is seen as a trusted partner. So this is a partnership of equals, this is a partnership in which both countries are looking at co-creating, co-developing technology. That's a very fundamental shift, that is basically a recognition of the way India has grown in the last 9 years.”

When Ashwini Vaishnaw was asked about India and USA coming together for developing technologies, he stated, “Absolutely, I said this is an initiative for critical and emerging technology (CET); a spectrum of technologies which are very crucial for the world economy today. For example telecom, semiconductors, quantum these are the technologies which are going to define this era. In all these technologies, the world is recognising India's talent, Prime Minister’s policies and that's why India and US have today decided to work together to develop the technologies.

Talking about India’s growing stature in the field of tech, the minister said, “I'll give you one specific example, Open RAN, that's the leading technology in telecom today. The way India's virtualized telecom stack has been developed, that has given so much confidence to the US that US and India will now be jointly developing the same. In the case of semiconductors, India and US will collaborate to develop leading edge technology in semiconductors and create a system which is complementary to each other so that's the way and the two countries are looking at each other as equal partners.”

PM Modi on State Visit to USA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the USA on June 20 on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the United States, where he lead celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and held bilateral talks with President Joe Biden.

Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj greeted the Prime Minister at the airport. Prime Minister Modi was greeted warmly upon his arrival, with members of the Indian-American community waving and chanting pro-Modi slogans.

During his State Visit to the United States, PM Modi met with Micron Technology CEO and President Sanjay Mehrotra in Washington on June 22. Sanjay Mehrotra described his encounter with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "excellent."

"I am very impressed with the vision he has for India and the advances India is making. We discussed a wide range of topics and we really look forward to greater opportunities in India," said Mehrotra.

The meeting with Sanjay Mehrotra is part of Prime Minister Modi's scheduled talks with CEOs of major American corporations. The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Mehrotra comes on the heels of the company's intentions to develop a semiconductor testing and packaging facility in Gujarat.

The corporation is set to benefit from the Indian government's production-linked incentive scheme. In turn, Micron's investment is projected to significantly strengthen the Indian semiconductor sector.