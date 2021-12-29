India Sees 44% Surge After 9,195 New COVID Cases; Delhi Tops List With 238 Omicron Cases

With an unstoppable spike in COVID-19 cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant, India on Wednesday reported 9,195 fresh COVID-19 cases and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Ministry. Also, the nationwide tally of Omicron cases has reached 781 on Wednesday, with Delhi reporting the highest number of infections with 238 cases followed by 57 recoveries. After the national capital, Maharashtra has 167 Omicron cases.

With fresh coronavirus cases, India's total tally has jumped to 3,48,08,886 followed by the death toll standing at 4,80,592. With the active caseload at 77,002, it constitutes 0.22% of the country's total positive cases. Meanwhile, 7,347 people have recovered in the last 24 hours and the recovery numbers stand at 3,42,51,292.

Out of the 21 states reporting Omicron cases, Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), Telangana (62), Rajasthan (46), Karnataka (34), Tamil Nadu (34), Haryana (12), West Bengal (11) have reported two-digit figures of Omicron cases whereas Madhya Pradesh (9), Odisha (8), Andhra Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (4), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Goa (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1) and Manipur (1) are still on single digits.

Apart from that, the rapid increase in cases has also impacted India's COVID-19 tally, as the nation saw a 44% hike in infections on Wednesday. With Delhi and Maharashtra leading the charts, the situation has worsened in the last 24 hours after the Christmas celebrations and ahead of New Year.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has already directed all the states and union territories to remain on alert during the festive season and several restrictions have been also imposed across major metro cities including night curfews, ban on public gatherings and celebrations among others.

Notably, the World Health Organisation has also noted the risk from the Omicron variant to still 'very high', as COVID-19 cases shot up by 11% in a week.

Yellow alert for Delhi

In light of the serious hike in Omicron cases across the national capital, the Delhi government has also issued a yellow alert, imposing certain restrictions for people across the city. As a part of this, education institutions, cinema halls, and other places of entertainment have been closed as emergency measures, while restaurants, bars, and malls have been allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Also, public transport will be allowed to function at 50% capacity, with proper Covid protocols in place.

Leading the tally with 238 cases of the variant, Delhi also recorded a single-day rise of 496 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the highest since June 2021.

Image: Shutterstock/PTI