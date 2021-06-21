India Sees 53,256 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In 88 Days; Active Cases Continue To Decline

As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 53,256 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 88 days, 78,190 have been discharged, and 1422 succumbed to the disease in the same time period. The cumulative number of cases has reached 2,993,521. 2,88,44,199 people have been discharged so far. However, the total fatality count stands at 3,88,135. According to the ministry, the country has 7,02,887 active cases in total. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, up till June 20th, 2021, 39,24,07,782 samples were tested for COVID-19. Yesterday, 13,88,699 samples were examined.

COVID-19 cases update

For the 39th day in a row, daily recoveries in the country have outnumbered daily cases. 78,190 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The percentage of recovery has increased to 96.36 percent. The daily case positivity rate is 3.83 percent, which suggests India has a daily positivity rate of less than 5% for 14 days in a row. The weekly positive rate, at 3.32 percent, has likewise remained below 5%.

COVID-19 situation in states

Maharashtra's state health department reported 9,361 new Coronavirus positive cases and 190 fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total to 59,72,781 and the death toll to 1,17,961, with 9,101 people recovering. The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra presently stands at 57,19,457, with 1,32 241 ongoing cases. The state's case recovery rate is at 95.76 percent, with a fatality rate of 1.97 percent, according to the report. On Sunday, 15 cities, including Nagpur, reported no fatalities from COVID-19. Similarly, no Coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in any of the state's 12 districts.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu recorded 8,183 new COVID-19 cases, including three returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, bringing the total number of cases to 24.14 lakh and the death toll to 31,015. According to a health department report, recovery continues to exceed new cases, with 18,232 patients discharged, bringing the total to 23,04,885, leaving 78,780 active cases. On May 21, Tamil Nadu had the highest daily case count, 36,184, and has been on the decline since then. On June 17, the daily case count fell below 10,000.

