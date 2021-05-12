India Sees Decrease In Daily COVID Cases, Country's Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 17.5 Cr

Quick links:
Image Credits: PTI
Even as India continues to fight the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a slight ray of hope still persists as some positive developments have emerged in the last 24 hours. These developments mainly include a decrease in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country. In addition, overall vaccination rates in the country have also increased along with the approval of other essential drugs and medicines.
Even so, there are still some points of concern as India still tackles the second wave of COVID-19. The concerns include fatality figures which have by a record of 4,205. Additionally, over 70 per cent of districts in the state have a double-digit positivity rate. Moreover, over six states have reported 200 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India reported 3,48,421 novel Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. In addition, 3,55,338 people recuperated from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 1,93,82,642. With 4205 fresh fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 2,54,197. Currently, the active cases in the country stand at 37,04,099.
India reports 3,48,421 new #COVID19 cases, 3,55,338 discharges and 4205 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021
Total cases: 2,33,40,938
Total discharges: 1,93,82,642
Death toll: 2,54,197
Active cases: 37,04,099
Total vaccination: 17,52,35,991 pic.twitter.com/fMKoTwf0kk