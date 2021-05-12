Last Updated:

India Sees Decrease In Daily COVID Cases, Country's Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 17.5 Cr

Even as India continues to fight the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, slight ray of hope still persists as positive developments have emerged in last 24 hours.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
COVID-19

Image Credits: PTI


Even as India continues to fight the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a slight ray of hope still persists as some positive developments have emerged in the last 24 hours. These developments mainly include a decrease in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country. In addition, overall vaccination rates in the country have also increased along with the approval of other essential drugs and medicines. 

Here are the key positive developments amid the second wave of Coronavirus

  • India sees a decrease of 11,122 active cases in the past 24 hours

  • 13 states and Union Territories have a decline in daily active cases

  • The country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 17.51 crores

  • The 24-hour recoveries have outnumbered daily COVID-19 cases after 61 days on May 11

  • The expert panel has given a green light for Covaxin phase 2 and 3 trials on individuals in age group from 2 to 18 years old

  • Additional 45000 Tocilizumab vials have been allocated to States and Union Territories

Even so, there are still some points of concern as India still tackles the second wave of COVID-19. The concerns include fatality figures which have by a record of 4,205. Additionally, over 70 per cent of districts in the state have a double-digit positivity rate. Moreover, over six states have reported 200 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

COVID-19 in India

India reported 3,48,421 novel Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. In addition, 3,55,338 people recuperated from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 1,93,82,642. With 4205 fresh fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 2,54,197. Currently, the active cases in the country stand at 37,04,099. 

READ | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in India crosses 17.51 cr

 

READ | EAM Jaishankar says 'foreign friendships matter' as countries aid India's COVID-19 fight
READ | US looking at Johnson & Johnson vaccine production in India, in talks with Serum Institute
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND