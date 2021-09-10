India Sees Dip In COVID Cases With 34,973 New Infections, Recovery Rate Stands At 97.49%

India, in the last 24 hours recorded 19% lesser numbers with 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, September 8, the nation had reported 43,263 fresh Coronavirus cases. As per the Union Health Ministry, 260 lost their lives while 37,681 people recovered from the virus. Currently, there are 3,90,646 active COVID-19 cases in India. A total of 3,31,74,954 Coronavirus cases are there in the country with Kerala accounting for nearly 70% of the total cases.

Meanwhile, 72.37 Cr anti-COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. At present, the recovery rate stands at 97.49% with a Weekly Positivity Rate of 2.31% and a Daily positivity rate of 1.96%. It is pertinent to mention that the marginal drop in India's fresh cases has been witnessed with a drop of cases in Kerala.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala recorded 26,200 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate to 16.69%. On Thursday, September 9, the state reported With 125 new fatalities, taking the death toll mount to 22,126. In the district wise statistics of positive cases, highest cases were recorded from Thrissur with 3279, followed by Ernakulam with 3175, Thiruvananthapuram - 2598, Malappuram - 2452, Kozhikode - 2332, Kollam - 2124, Palakkad - 1996, Alappuzha - 1604, Kottayam - 1580, Kannur - 1532, Pathanamthitta - 1244, Wayanad – 981, Idukki - 848, and Kasaragod with 455 cases.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Meanwhile, ICMR Director General Dr.Balram Bhargava recently revealed that COVID-19 vaccines available in India in preventing death after two doses is 97.5 percent. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has also approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. From June 21 onwards, the Centre started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states for free. The vaccination drive is gaining pace with more than 180 million jabs being administered in August which is more than all G7 nations put together. A total of 55,23,01,064 persons have been inoculated whereas 17,07,20,103 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. In a significant update, a new ICMR study has said that persons who have been previously infected with COVID-19 might need to take only a single dose of Covaxin.