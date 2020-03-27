COVID-19: India Records Highest Single Day Increase As 88 Cases Reported On Thursday

With the entire world grappling to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus COVID-19, India recorded its highest number of positive cases in a single day on March 26.

A total of 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, taking the total country-wide tally to 694 with 16 deaths, while 44 cases have been cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Currently, there are 633 active cases in the country.

No Vaccine for Coronavirus

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. As of now, the only possible measure to arrest the spread of the virus is by practicing social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene.

Keeping in mind the looming threat of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country, shutting down all the services and operations while allowing only essential services like healthcare facilities, water, food and energy supplies and banking facilities to remain operational during the lockdown. PM Modi stressed on maintaining social distancing and urged the citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while holding a press conference on Thursday announced a COVID-19 relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore with an exhaustive list of benefits for the poor and women to provide some relief from the impact of the pandemic.

G20 Summit

Virtual G20 Summit was conducted on Thursday that witnessed the participation of member nations to forge an effective and coordinated response to the COVID-19 crisis and restore confidence in the global economy in the wake of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fellow world leaders during the Summit that was hosted by Saudi Arabia, where he stressed the need to put humanitarian interest first amid the pandemic.

