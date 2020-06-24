India Sees Highest Single-day Spike Of 15,968 COVID-19 Cases; Total Tally Crosses 4.5 Lakh

India witnessed its highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of the country to over 4.5 lakh cases. A total of 10,495 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients cured to 2,58,684 and recovery rate to 56.71 percent. Meanwhile, the death count mounted up to 14,476 with 465 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has reported a total of 4,56,183 cases of which 1,83,022 are active cases while there are 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

Meanwhile, hitting another milestone, India conducted over 2 lakh COVID-19 tests, the highest in a single day. In the past 24 hours, about 2,15,195 samples were tested in the country with 73,52,911 samples tested to date. Indo Tibetan border police (ITBP) on Wednesday took charge as the nodal agency to operate the COVID-19 care facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur area of Delhi. This facility can accommodate 10,000 patients.

Over 2 Lakh COVID Tests Done In Past 24 Hrs

In a major boost to fighting the Coronavirus crisis in the country, India conducted over 2 lakh COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, the highest in a single day, officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday. The total number of positive novel coronavirus in the country rose up to 4.6 lakh.

According to the officials, about 2,15,195 samples were tested on June 23 in the country in the last 24 hours with a total of 73,52,911 samples that have been tested till date, said the official. Out of the samples tested a total 4,56,183 were found COVID-19 positive.

(with inputs from ANI)