COVID-19: India Sees Highest Single-day Spike Of 18,552 Cases; Crosses Half-million Mark

India on Saturday crossed the half-million mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported across the country in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate surged to over 58 percent with around 3 lakh cured and discharged patients. The Health Minister further said that 5 percent of the patients came from eight states and Union Territories and not just this over 87 percent of the unfortunate deaths due to the disease also came from these eight states.

India has added more than 3.18 lakh COVID-19 cases since June 1. The country registered 508,953 cases as of Saturday while the recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 98,493.

Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh - account for nearly a third of these cases. While the number of active cases stands at 1,97,387, the number of cured cases is 2,95,880. Meanwhile, testing facilities have been ramped up significantly in the country and yesterday alone over 2,30,000 tests were conducted in the 1,026 approved labs in the country.

Health Ministry Recommends Use Of Dexamethasone For Moderate To Severe Patients

Health Ministry has included the use of Dexamethasone as an alternative to Methylprednisolone for managing moderate to severe COVID-19 cases. Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid drug used in a wide range of conditions for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects. According to sources, the Dexamethasone drug has been tested in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the Recovery clinical trial and was found to have benefits for critically ill patients and has been shown to reduce mortality by about one third for patients on ventilators, and by about one fifth for patients being maintained on oxygen therapy.

The Health Ministry in a fresh clinical management protocol for managing COVID-19 cases stated that the Dexamethasone will be used as an alternative choice to Methylprednisolone for managing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

