India Sees Highest Single-day Spike With Close To 20,000 COVID-19 Cases; Tally At 5,28,859

India recorded close to 20,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Sunday, taking the tally to 5,28,859, while the death toll rose to16,095, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Further, there are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under medical supervision. While there are 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 1,59,133 cases. Out of it, 67,615 are active cases while 84,245 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 7,273 in the state.

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.

Health Ministry Recommends Use Of Dexamethasone

Union Health Ministry has included the use of Dexamethasone as an alternative to Methylprednisolone for managing moderate to severe COVID-19 cases. Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid drug used in a wide range of conditions for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects. According to sources, the Dexamethasone drug has been tested in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the Recovery clinical trial and was found to have benefits for critically ill patients and has been shown to reduce mortality by about one third for patients on ventilators, and by about one fifth for patients being maintained on oxygen therapy.

The Health Ministry in a fresh clinical management protocol for managing COVID-19 cases stated that the Dexamethasone will be used as an alternative choice to Methylprednisolone for managing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

