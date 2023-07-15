India Selects Rafale Marine Aircraft For Navy, Dassault Aviation Confirms

In a stride towards fortifying its armed forces, the Indian Government has made the decision to select the Rafale Marine as the "latest-generation fighter" aircraft to equip the Indian Navy, Dassault Aviation confirmed. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) granted its approval on Thursday (July 13) for the acquisition of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets, including 22 Rafale Ms and four twin-seater trainer versions. This selection reinforces the strategic partnership between India and France and underscores the growing influence of French-origin equipment in the Indian armed forces.

3 things you should know

Indian Navy selects Rafale Marine as latest-generation fighter aircraft, reinforcing strategic partnership with France and enhancing Indian Navy’s carrier based operational capabilities

Training collaboration with the French Navy allows Indian pilots to refine skills on Rafale aircraft while awaiting delivery, enhancing operational readiness.

Dassault CEO expresses gratitude, pledges to meet Indian Navy's expectations, marking a milestone in 70-year partnership.

Rafale Marine emerges victorious

The Navy Rafale emerged victorious after a meticulous international competition and a successful trial campaign, showcasing its capability to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy and adapt seamlessly to the specifics of Indian Navy's carrier-based operations.

(Image Credit: Marine nationale)

An operational milestone for the Rafale M

The selection of the Navy Rafale is significant and marks a milestone, positioning the nation as the first, apart from France itself, to operate both versions of this state-of-the-art aircraft. With a total of 62 Rafale jets in operation across the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, India solidifies its superiority in both the aerial and maritime domains, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty in these critical arenas.

(Image Credit: Marine nationale)

Acknowledgment from Dassault Aviation

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, expressed his gratitude to the Indian authorities, stating, "As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of our partnership with the Indian Forces, I would like to thank the Indian authorities for this new mark of confidence and pledge, on behalf of Dassault Aviation, that we will fully meet the Indian Navy's expectations with the Rafale."

(Image Credit: Marine nationale)

Training collaboration with French Navy

According to Defence sources, within six months of signing the contract, the French Navy will supply two to four Rafale Marine aircraft to the Indian Navy. This arrangement will allow Indian pilots to refine their flying skills on the Rafale maritime fighter aircraft while they await the delivery of their own aircraft from the French government. The training facilities provided by the French Navy will play a crucial role in preparing Indian pilots for operational flying on the Rafale aircraft.

(Image Credit: Marine nationale)

Designated hubs and 'Make-in-India'

The designated hubs for the operations of these aircraft will be INS Hansa in Goa, the upcoming Karwar naval base, INS Deegha near Visakhapatnam, and INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu. Once the Indian Navy starts receiving its own aircraft for training and operational purposes, the French Navy's aircraft will return to their bases. Additionally, the French manufacturers of the Rafale aircraft are actively exploring partnerships with major Indian firms such as the TATA group, as well as various medium and small enterprises across the country. This initiative aims to promote the 'Make-in-India' program in the defence sector.

Upgrades to the Rafale program

Arvind Badrinath, the general armament engineer and Rafale program director at the General Armament Directorate (DGA), has recently confirmed new additions and upgrades to the aircraft. This includes a better and stronger radar, an improved version of the RBE 2 radar called the RBE 2 XG. The RBE 2 XG will utilize gallium nitride (GaN) technology, providing better computing power and enhancing range, calculation, and detection capabilities. These developments are significant for the Rafale program itself and substantiate the jet's prowess in addressing new evolving threats in aerial warfare.

(With inputs from ANI)