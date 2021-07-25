India Sends O2 Concentrators And LMO To Help Indonesia In Their Fight Against COVID-19

INS Airavat reached Indonesia on Sunday with 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 MT liquid medical oxygen. In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the ship brought five cryogenic containers of liquid oxygen and concentrators to support the country. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Health Ministry reported that the Coronavirus cases rose by 45,416 in the past 24 hours, taking the numbers to 3,127,826. The death toll reached 82,013 in numbers by adding 1,415 in the last 24 hours. However, a total of 39,767 patients have been recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,471,678.

Indonesia faces oxygen crises due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Despite Indonesia converting nearly its entire oxygen production to medical use as COVID-19 patients struggle to breathe, it is still hoping to secure an adequate amount of the breathing aid. While speaking about the current oxygen crisis, Ketut Suarjaya, the head of Bali's health agency told a state news agency that Bali, which is a famous tourist spot, has been facing an acute shortage of oxygen since July 14. He added that the condition is getting even worse with each passing day. Suarjaya claimed that Bali needs around 113.3 tonnes of oxygen, while hospitals only have 40.5 tonnes. Oxygen shortages have also been reported from other corners of the country.

In order to fulfil the cope with the ongoing crisis, the government has urged international agencies and approached several countries including China, United States, Singapore, and Australia to help them. Earlier in May this year, Indonesia donated 3,400 oxygen cylinders and concentrators to India when a brutal outbreak ravaged the country. As a humanitarian gesture, India also pledged to help the neighbouring country that shares cultural ties with the world's largest democracy. Meanwhile, the Indian Naval Ship, Airavat, on Saturday arrived at the Port of Jakarta in Indonesia, carrying essential Covid-19 supplies. The ship brought five cryogenic containers containing 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and 300 oxygen concentrators to support Indonesia in its fight against the ongoing pandemic, a statement from the Defence Ministry said.

India and Indonesia relations

Both countries enjoy close cultural and commercial relationships. They have been working together in the maritime domain towards a safer Indo-Pacific. The countries also carry out joint naval exercises in the form of bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols. According to data released by MEA in 2016, Indonesia has emerged to become the second-largest trading partner of India in the ASEAN region. While India was the largest buyer of crude palm oil from Indonesia in 2016.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI)