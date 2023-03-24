India Set On Ending TB Five Years Before Global Target: PM Modi On World Tuberculosis Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the One TB Summit in Varanasi Friday, said India believes the world is one family as he called for the end of tuberculosis on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day. "India has done a great job fighting tuberculosis in the last nine years," the Prime Minister said. "The world has set the target of ending TB by 2030, India has resolved to end TB by 2025, and we are working on strategies to trace, track, and treat the disease, which have yielded the desired results. The number of TB patients is reducing. Karnataka, Jammu, and Kashmir have been awarded TB-free states. Certain districts have also received awards. We have taken an oath to eradicate TB five years ahead of the global target," he added.

"With the ancient idea of the world idea being one family, India is providing solutions to the modern world with an integrated vision," Prime Minister Modi said. Listing ways in which India has helped move the needle on TB, the Prime Minister said India has managed to bring in people's participation, treatment innovation and tech integration.

Recollecting an old story about Mahatma Gandhi, the PM said, "You know Mahatma Gandhi worked for the eradication of leprosy. When he used to stay in the Sabarmati Aashram, he was invited to inaugurate a leprosy hospital in Ahmedabad. Gandhiji refused to inaugurate the hospital and said he would be happy when he would be invited to shut the hospital. The hospital was operational after several years of Gandhi ji. I thought of carrying forward his desires to eradicate leprosy, and the rate of leprosy has now reduced from 23 percent to 1 percent in Gujarat."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi today to dedicate various projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore. PM Modi addressed the One World TB Summit at the Rudrakash Convention Centre. Later in the day, he will lay the foundation stone for a plethora of projects at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.