India set to host series of roundtables at UN as G20 chair & ahead of SDG summit

India's Permanent Mission to the United Nation on Monday, February 20, informed that it's set to host a series of roundtables at the UN headquarters as chair of G20 and ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Summit later this year in New York.

According to reports, the 2023 SDG Summit will be convened in September 2023, during the United Nations General Assembly high-level week. The series of roundtables organised by India's Permanent Mission to the UN has also been lined up for the next few months.

Several crucial topics on the list

The official schedule chart mentions that a roundtable titled 'Gandhian Trusteeship: A panel discussion on Sustainable Lifestyles and Enduring Pace' will be held on February 23 and a roundtable on 'A world we women and girls want: Technology enabled social and economic advancement' is being scheduled on March 9.

The roundtable on 'Grassroots leadership and transformation: Charting the path of empowerment through technology and skill development' will take place on March 16 and a special event commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar is being planned on April 14.

India's Permanent Mission to the United Nation also took to Twitter and wrote, "As Chair of @g20org & ahead of the #SDG Summit this year in New York, the Permanent Mission will host the #India Roundtables at UN HQ."

It added, "Focus will be on India’s growth story & achievements and how these might be scaled for the potential benefit of the global South. Do join us!"

As Chair of @g20org & ahead of the #SDG Summit this year in New York, the Permanent Mission will host the #India Roundtables at UN HQ.



Focus will be on India’s growth story & achievements and how these might be scaled for the potential benefit of the global South.



Do join us! pic.twitter.com/ILnv2X4Fnn — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) February 20, 2023

The Office of the United Nations in India will also be associating in the series of roundtables. A joint effort is being made to successfully organise the events as it's a crucial part for India ahead of the G20 meeting.