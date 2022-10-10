India Set To Host UNSC Members For Key Conference On Counter-terrorism On Oct 28, 29

India is set to host an important Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) conference in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28 and 29. India will welcome diplomats of the United Nations Security Council as well as other member nations. Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, stated at a news conference on Saturday in New York that members of the UN CTC would pay homage to the victims of the tragic 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

According to Kamboj, the UNSC CTC's special meeting on "Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes" will take place in Mumbai on October 28 and in New Delhi on October 29. It is pertinent to mention that the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee is presently chaired by India till 2022.

Ruchira Kamboj talks about the key meeting

Kamboj stated that "members of the UN Counter-terror committee will pay homage to victims of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai," adding that "terror constitutes the most serious threat to the international community", ANI reported. According to her, the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee conference would concentrate on the rapid advancement of three key technologies utilised by terrorists, such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS), terrorism financing, and the Internet and social media.

Furthermore, the meeting will provide the chance to talk about risks that are currently present and those that are developing, how new and emerging technology is being used to combat those threats, discuss ongoing problems and best practices, as well as a variety of relevant human rights and gender issues.

According to the ANI report, the utilisation of new and developing technologies to counter-terrorism is a subject of growing interest among the Member States, policymakers, as well as researchers, especially in the context of the growing role played by technology in terrorism and counterterrorism, given the prevalence of technology and the rapid rise in digitisation.

In addition to this, the Security Council has addressed this issue in a number of resolutions pertaining to counterterrorism, most recently in resolution 2617 (2021), which specifically referred to "emerging technologies."

With the assistance of its Executive Directorate (CTED), the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee has agreed to host a Special Meeting on this topic in light of the growing threat presented by the improper use of new and developing technology.

The Special Meeting, which India will host, would be held in six of the UN's official languages and would be open to all of the organisation's members as well as other pertinent parties, such as private sector organisations, civil society organisations, international and regional organisations, and members of the CTED Global Research Network.

(Image: ANI)