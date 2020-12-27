India Set To Stage 2-day Dry Run For COVID Vaccination Across 4 States On December 28 & 29

To assess India's preparation for a COVID-19 vaccine, the Centre is all ready to hold a dry run, touted to be one of the largest vaccination drives in the country on December 28 and 29. The vaccination drive will be conducted across four different corners of the country in four different States namely -- Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab. Two districts from each of the four States will participate in the dry run.

"The Central government is gearing up for the roll out of COVID-19 vaccine across the country. As the vaccine administrators will play an important role in the immunisation process, training of trainers and those who shall administer the vaccine has been taken up across various states,” the Health Ministry said.

According to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the dummy vaccination exercise will be a 'dry run' without the vaccine. "It will be dry run without a COVID vaccine. Basically, our preparedness will be tested. We are very happy Assam has been selected," he said.

While speaking on his district's strategy, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner said, "There will be no actual vaccine used but the procedure will be carried out. December 27 will be Day 0 for preparation. Then December 28 and 29 will be the actual days where the drive will be carried out across 7 centres where we will bring the vaccine." As coronavirus vaccines are temperature-sensitive, the present cold chain system and equipment for the storage of vaccines will also be tested.

The beneficiaries of the dummy COVID vaccine have been selected through the Co-WIN App which will be used to monitor the vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, and mock drill of session sites. The mock drill will help increase the administration's preparedness and concurrent monitoring, review and feedback at block and district levels will be shared with the state and the Centre.

“This exercise will enable end-to-end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process (except the vaccine) and check the usage of Co-WIN in field environment, linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identify challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation including improvements that may be required in the envisaged process,” the Health Ministry added.

(With Agency Inputs)