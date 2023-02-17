India Set To Welcome 12 S African Cheetahs On Feb 18, Will Be Quarantined For A Month

Preparations are underway at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh for the arrival of 12 African cheetahs from South Africa in order to prevent any disturbances for the big cats, said SP Yadav, the director of the Indian Cheetah Project.

"Close cameras have been installed, and the big cats have been fitted with radio collars for live tracking. The quarantine enclosure we have made this time is better than the previous one," SP Yadav said.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Africa last month on collaboration in the reintroduction of cheetahs in India to build a viable cheetah population in the Asian nation, as many as 12 cheetahs from South Africa will arrive on February 18 in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

Cheetahs will be kept in quarantine for a month after being brought from South Africa to Kuno National Park, according to SP Yadav, following a thorough health examination. Ten quarantine boomers that will be stored have been created for this. The remaining cheetahs will be housed in separate quarantine boomers while two cheetahs each stay in two enclosures.

"Tonight, at around 8 p.m, the C-17 Globemaster Cargo plane of the Indian Air Force will take off from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and is expected to land at Gwalior Airport at 10:00 a.m. on the 18th of February. This distance will be covered in almost 10 hours. The Indian Air Force aircraft left Ghaziabad Hindon Airport on Feb. 16 at 6 a.m. and reached there at 12:30, according to the time in South Africa" Yadav said.

Arrangements

The Indian Air Force cargo plane that has 11 IAF-affiliated crew members along with the IG and DIG from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, a veterinary doctor, and a customs officer have been sent as an advance party in order to avoid any delays in customs upon arrival. Along with those travelling to Gwalior, a plane will carry cheetah experts from South Africa.

All the cheetahs will be boarded into an Air Force MI-17 helicopter and flown to Kuno National Park after completing customs clearance and other formalities at Gwalior in accordance with international convention.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present on the occasion of the release of Cheetahs at Kuno National Park.