India Sets New COVID-19 Vaccination Record, Inoculates 14.19 Crore People In 100 Days

In a positive development, India on Monday morning set a new record of Covid-19 vaccination by administering 14.19 crore vaccine doses in 100 days, informed the health ministry. The vaccine drive that began on January 16 completed 100 days n Sunday. The Health Ministry informed that till Monday morning cumulatively, 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,44,954 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

States contributing most to the vaccine administration include Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra -- with 58.78 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. The vaccination drive is all set to reach its next phase from May 1 when people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated under the "vaccination for all" process. Currently, the drive is going on for people above 45 years of age and it started with health care workers which were followed by frontline workers and then people above the years of 65 were vaccinated.

India COVID-19 cases

The country reported 3,52,991 new cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's total active caseload has reached 28,13,658. There are ten states with the highest number of cases include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan which has reported 74.5 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,191 and It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 35,311 while Karnataka reported 34,804 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Amid the vaccination process which is going on a high scale, India is facing a tough situation of COVID-19 with a shortage of equipment in several states. However, the government has ramped up the production of oxygen, medicines, and other supplies with India getting help from foreign countries including the US, UK, EU, and France. There have also been fatalities that have caused due to a shortage of oxygen in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently asked states to monitor the supplies of the COVID-19 requirements. The vaccination drive is expected to get boosted with the US providing raw materials for the Covidshield vaccine.