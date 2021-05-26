India Sets Single-day COVID Tests Record; Testing Labs Conduct 2.2 Million On May 25: ICMR

India achieved a breakthrough on May 25 by conducting 22,17,320 COVID tests. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday via a tweet informed that India conducted the highest number of COVID tests in a single day globally.

India has achieved 2.2 Million tests across the country in single day! This has been made possible by tireless work of ICMR staff, all testing laboratories, State Govt Authority! @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia #ICMRFIGHTSCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #COVID19 #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/luFSkOAkXa — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) May 26, 2021

Ever since India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19, testing was being conducted at a higher rate throughout the country. COVID tests touched the mark of 2 million on May 18, and following that it has only increased. On May 25, with 2.2 million tests being conducted, India surpassed all the other nations on single-day COVID testing.

India also successfully attained the second position after the USA in completing 20 Crore cumulative vaccination doses. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 42% of the population above 60 years have received the vaccination in the country. India took 130 days to achieve the 20 Crore vaccinations mark, whereas the USA crossed the mark within 124 days.

MoHFW records decreasing number of active cases

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also informed that the country is moving towards improvement from the crippling situation it was in during the first week of May. The Ministry notified that COVID-19 positive cases are reducing with every passing day and currently stand at 9.42 percent. The country is also witnessing faster recoveries as the recovered number of cases has surpassed the number of fresh cases for the 13th consecutive day. In the last 24 hours 2,08,921 fresh cases were recorded in the country with 4,157 deaths. With the cumulative number of cases counting 24,95,591 the trajectory of COVID positive cases is going downwards with a net decline of 91,191 cases in the 24 hours. The recovery rate is now at 89.66 percent with 2,95,955 recovered cases in the last 24 hours. The death rate has gone down to 1.15 percent. India saw the peak of COVID-19 cases in the second wave on May 10, and follwing that the number of active cases has decreased.

Post-COVID Complications

As the active caseload decreases in the country, the risk factor still prevails. The chronic effect of the Pandemic has not limited itself to the impact of the virus. Post-COVID complications like Black Fungus have added to the worrisome situation for the medical fraternity and citizens of the country. With fungal infection cases crossing the mark of 10,000, states like Rajasthan and Telangana have already marked it as an epidemic. Amphotericin-B, the drug which is being used by doctors to treat the infection, witnessing a hurried ramping-up in its production. The government has asked pharmaceutical companies to ramp up the manufacturing of Amphotericin-B and is also procuring bulk quantities of vials from abroad.

(Source- ANI)