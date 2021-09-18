India Sets Target To Procure More Than 25 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses Per Month

A report by ANI captured a government source suggesting that India would be looking forward to procuring more than 25 crore Vaccine doses per month. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday, India administered over 2 crore COVID vaccine doses in a single day. Previously, on August 31, India had recorded more than 1.41 crore doses in a single day.

What did the source reveal?

The source told ANI that India would be getting 20 crore doses of COVISHIELD and 3.5 crore doses of COVAXIN this month. The source then added that the overall target has been set to 25 crore doses per month. The source further added, "Zydus Cadila is also expected to deliver one crore doses by the month-end. This will help in speeding up the vaccination drive. There is no deficiency of vaccine."

Speaking on booster doses, the government source said that the country did not have enough data on the requirement of a booster dose. The source, while maintaining that the centre's priority still revolving around vaccinating its citizens first, added, "Vaccinating its citizens is a priority and export of vaccines will be discussed only after the country's requirement is over."

WHO pushes back COVAXIN approval

Sources have also revealed that the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to grant emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN back in October. The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization (SAGE) will meet at the WHO and further discuss granting emergency use authorisation to the 'Made in India' vaccine on October 5.

The vaccine is expected to be granted the EUA status after the meeting of the SAGE, which is responsible for advising WHO on overall global policies and strategies including vaccines and immunization.

Earlier, sources had reported that COVAXIN will get emergency authorisation by the last week of September. The speculations came after Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya met Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO). Following the meeting, Mansukh Madaviya stated that he had held a productive discussion on the WHO's approval for Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

Inputs from ANI

Image Credits - PTI