Last Updated:

India Sets Target To Procure More Than 25 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses Per Month

The source told ANI that India would be getting 20 crore doses of COVISHIELD and 3.5 crore doses of COVAXIN with the overall target of 25 cr doses per month.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
India

PTI


A report by ANI captured a government source suggesting that India would be looking forward to procuring more than 25 crore Vaccine doses per month. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday, India administered over 2 crore COVID vaccine doses in a single day. Previously, on August 31, India had recorded more than 1.41 crore doses in a single day.

What did the source reveal?

The source told ANI that India would be getting 20 crore doses of COVISHIELD and 3.5 crore doses of COVAXIN this month. The source then added that the overall target has been set to 25 crore doses per month. The source further added, "Zydus Cadila is also expected to deliver one crore doses by the month-end. This will help in speeding up the vaccination drive. There is no deficiency of vaccine."

Speaking on booster doses, the government source said that the country did not have enough data on the requirement of a booster dose. The source, while maintaining that the centre's priority still revolving around vaccinating its citizens first, added, "Vaccinating its citizens is a priority and export of vaccines will be discussed only after the country's requirement is over."

READ | Gujarat administers over 22.15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses during mega drive; Surat gives highest jabs

WHO pushes back COVAXIN approval

Sources have also revealed that the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to grant emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN back in October. The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization (SAGE) will meet at the WHO and further discuss granting emergency use authorisation to the 'Made in India' vaccine on October 5.

READ | WHO refuses to share vaccine data of its employees while urging everyone to get inoculated

The vaccine is expected to be granted the EUA status after the meeting of the SAGE, which is responsible for advising WHO on overall global policies and strategies including vaccines and immunization. 

Earlier, sources had reported that COVAXIN will get emergency authorisation by the last week of September. The speculations came after Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya met Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO). Following the meeting, Mansukh Madaviya stated that he had held a productive discussion on the WHO's approval for Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

READ | 80 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country: Health Minister

Inputs from ANI

Image Credits - PTI

READ | Bihar leads COVID-19 vaccine drive on PM Modi's birthday; women resist rain to receive jab
Tags: India, vaccine, COVID
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND