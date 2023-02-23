India and Seychelles on Wednesday enhanced cooperation related to maritime security by signing an agreement. The MoU was inked between India's Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC), Seychelles. The MoU signed by Captain Rohit Bajpai, Director, IFC-IOR and Capt Sam Gontier, Director, RCOC aims to promote collaboration between the two Centres towards enhancing aims maritime domain awareness, information sharing and expertise development.

The Indian Ocean Region is vital to world trade and economic prosperity of many nations as more than 75 per cent of the world’s maritime trade and 50 per cent of global oil consumption passes through it. However, maritime terrorism, piracy, human and contraband trafficking, illegal and unregulated fishing, arms running and poaching pose myriad challenges to maritime safety and security in the region. Response to these challenges requires enhanced situational awareness of the maritime activities in the region so as to enable security agencies function effectively.

IFC-OIR's Responsibilities

The MOD said that the ‘ IFC-OIR ’ hosted by the Indian Navy was established by the government of India at Gurugram on December 22, 2018, to enhance maritime cooperative security in the Indian Ocean Region in line with India’s Vision Of Security and Growth for All in the Region( SAGAR).

It watches over the northern Indian ocean through which ocean lines of communication( SLOCs) carry 75 per cent of the world's maritime trade and half of diurnal oil painting consumption. The cooperation with RCOC allows the Indian Navy to concentrate its watch further south. The maritime security armature in the western Indian Ocean is supported by the Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre( RMIFC), the RCOC in Seychelles.

The thrust of this action remains to track civil and marketable shipping. For tracking its own and hostile warships the Navy maintains a separate operations room. There's a deliberate firewall between the two. Information is also generated from white shipping agreements that India has with 36 countries and three transnational agencies. IMAC incorporates inputs from LRIT( Long Range Identification and Tracking). This medium which works under the International Maritime association paves way for 174 countries to give major information on marketable shipping.