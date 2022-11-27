Last Updated:

'India Sharing Success In Space Sector With Other Countries': PM Modi At 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 95th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' said that India is sharing success in space sector with neighboring countries lately.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 95th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, asserted that India on November 18 achieved a feat in the space sector when a rocker 'Vikram-S' was launched into space. He further mentioned that the rocket was designed and developed by the private sector and has several new features. 

'India is sharing its success in the space sector with its neighboring countries as well'

"Entry of private players in the space sector with the Vikram-S liftoff has made every Indian proud. The moment the first rocket from the indigenous space start-up made its historic flight from Sriharikota, every Indian's head was held high with pride," says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

He further highlighted that the Vikram-S rocket is equipped with numerous specialties and is cheaper and lighter when compared to other rockets. 

Highlighting India's strides in science and technology, he said India is doing wonders in the solar and space sectors."Yesterday, India launched a satellite developed by India and Bhutan. It will send high-resolution pictures that will help Bhutan to manage its natural resources better. The launching of the satellite is a symbol of strong relations between India and Bhutan," PM Modi said. 

'India is also moving fast in the field of drones'

In his 95th edition of 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi asserted that India is moving rapidly in the field of drones. "A few days ago, we saw how apples were transported through drones in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. Notably, Kinnaur is a remote district of Himachal that experiences heavy snowfall during this season. This will save expenses for our farmers and will also result in less damage to the crop," the Prime Minister said. 

