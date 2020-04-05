India Shines In The Face Of Coronavirus; See How Indians Saluted Their COVID Warriors

Indians from all walks of life stood in solidarity with their COVID warriors by lighting diyas, torches, candles and mobile lights as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM had appealed Indians to come to their balconies and doors with diyas and torches in a moment of solidarity at 9 pm on Sunday as the nation fights the darkness of the novel Coronavirus.

Here's a glimpse of India Shining:

Citizens flash their mobile lights in Kohima to join the Nation in this movement of illuminating Diyas to express solidarity with people across the globe. #COVID19



#9baje9mintues #9pm9minutespic.twitter.com/mZ2kTVJv8F — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 5, 2020

Pictures coming from #Delhi



Showing how people came together in solidarity in its fight against #COVID19 pandemic.



We’re all in this together and together we are stronger.#9pm9minutes #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/kwPki8QQHc — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 5, 2020

Take a look at how #Gujarat came together to show its solidarity against the #COVID19 global pandemic.



We’re all in this together and together we are stronger.#9pm9minutes #9बजे9मिनट #9baje9mintues pic.twitter.com/WZSsnW9bix — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 5, 2020

Take a look at how India came together in solidarity in its fight against #COVID19 pandemic.



We’re all in this together and together we are stronger.#9pm9minutes #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/2uN1XAIios — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 5, 2020

People in Delhi join the nation in lighting the candles, flashing mobile torch lights and lighting Diyas. #9pm9minutes #9बजे9मिनट#AIRPics: Diwaker pic.twitter.com/vmHYMOfTBL — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 5, 2020

(Image credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)