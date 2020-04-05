The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

India Shines In The Face Of Coronavirus; See How Indians Saluted Their COVID Warriors

General News

Indians from all walks of life stood in solidarity with their COVID warriors by lighting diyas, torches, candles and mobile lights as appealed by PM Modi

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

Indians from all walks of life stood in solidarity with their COVID warriors by lighting diyas, torches, candles and mobile lights as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM had appealed Indians to come to their balconies and doors with diyas and torches in a moment of solidarity at 9 pm on Sunday as the nation fights the darkness of the novel Coronavirus.

Here's a glimpse of India Shining:

(Image credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Power Minister
'POWER SUPPLY HANDLED SMOOTHLY'
PM Modi
PM'S MOTHER HEERABEN LIGHTS DIYA
PM Modi
MUMBAI SWITCHES OFF FOR COVID
Sachin
SACHIN ON 9 PM 9 MINUTES
COVID-19
FOREIGN ENVOYS STAND IN SOLIDARITY
'Ramayan': Doordarshan trolled Sonakshi Sinha with poll after episode? Netizens convinced
RAMAYAN: DID DD TROLL SONAKSHI?