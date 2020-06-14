Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Stresses On Need To 'make India An Exporting Country'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, June 14 said that the Centre has taken a decision to stop the import of goods from abroad and make India a self-reliant country. While addressing the 'Jammu Jan Samvad rally' via video conferencing the Defence Minister asserted that "Our country should not be known as an importing country in the world, but India should be known as an exporting country".

Our Government has decided that the import of goods from abroad should be stopped. Our country should not be known as an importing country in the world, but India should be known as an exporting country: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. #AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/9R3l0t8QJ7 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Rajnath Singh further spoke about the massive crackdown on terror in the Union territory saying that the rights of the people had been strengthened after the abrogation of Article 370.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, we have started a major crackdown on terrorism in Kashmir. Our citizens in PoK who had no rights are now being integrated into the system. The rights of the people in J&K are being consolidated, our Panchayati system has been strengthened," said Rajnath Singh. "Earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding 'Kashmir azadi' were held and flags of Pakistan & ISIS were seen, but now only Indian flag is seen there," he added.

He also added that the corruption in Kashmir had been controlled post the removal of article 370. "For a long time, Congress carried forward this temporary provision of Article 370. From 2014 onwards we have given over 2 lakh crores to Jammu & Kashmir for its development. Corruption was rampant here. Where the money would go, everyone knows. With the removal of this article these people struggling to stay afloat", Singh said.

Watch the full address here:

#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses 'Jammu Jan Samvad rally' via video conferencing. https://t.co/vjEIYTYeNA — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat

Over a month back PM Narendra Modi emphasised on the need for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' i.e. Self-Reliant India as the only way forward amid the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire world today. The Prime Minister had highlighted that the world looks upon India to lead in this battle and that the 21st century should be the century where India shines.

