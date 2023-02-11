'India Should Heed US' Experience': Mahesh Jethmalani Backs Stern Resolution Against China

Mahesh Jethmalani, senior advocate and BJP Member of Parliament on Saturday backed the United States' stern action against China days after the alleged Chinese Spy Balloon episode. The US House passed a 419-0 resolution which is intended to convey that President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats and Republicans of the House are united in condemning China's decision to send the balloon over U.S. territory and violating its sovereignty.

Citing the example of the US resolution, the BJP MP took to Twitter advising that India should pay attention to America's experience and unite against isolating China over its surveillance and spying tactics. He added that there is a need to expose China for deceiving the world about its intelligence collection campaigns.

It took the #ChineseSpyBalloon to finally alert the US House to pass a 419-0 Resolution condemning China for deceiving the world about its “ intelligence collection campaigns.” India should heed US experience and weed out Chines electronic surveillance & its spies within — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) February 11, 2023

US Blacklists Six Chinese Entities Over Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon

A day after passing a resolution in the House, America blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over the spy balloon row. The economic restrictions followed the Biden administration's pledge to consider broader efforts to address Chinese surveillance activities and will make it more difficult for the five companies and one research institute to obtain American technology exports.

The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for “their support to China's military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.”

The six entities are Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co., China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co., Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co., Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co., and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said on Twitter his department “will not hesitate to continue to use" such restrictions and other regulatory and enforcement tools "to protect U.S. national security and sovereignty.”