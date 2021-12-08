India Should Migrate To 5G At Earliest For Benefits Of Digital Revolution: Mukesh Ambani

Chairman and managing director (MD) of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, on Wednesday said that India must prioritise the 5G rollout to reap the benefits of the ‘digital revolution'. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2021, Ambani said that the country must make a move from 2G and 4G to 5G in order to boost connectivity. The Reliance Jio chairman also said that the shift to the latest technology must be made in a quick manner.

Speaking in support of the 5G revolution, which is fast approaching, Mukesh Ambani said that Indians must quickly migrate to the tech from 4G. “India must complete the migration from 2G to 4G to 5G at the earliest. To keep millions of Indians at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid confined to 2G is to deprive them of the benefits of the digital revolution,” Ambani said at the event.

Ambani was speaking around the theme of ‘Connectivity for the next Decade’ when he said that the country must make the jump to the 5G technology. “Roll-out of 5G should be India’s national priority,” Ambani said reiterating that other developed countries are already on their path to make the complete shift. Furthermore, he also said that his company, Reliance Jio is currently focussing on 4G and 5G execution and broadband infrastructure expansion in the country. He said that Jio’s network could be quickly and seamlessly upgraded from 4G to 5G in the future.

The Reliance MD also stressed the aspect of affordability in the shifting process and said that the 5G network must be made affordable for digital inclusion. Speaking about his stance on the key aspect of affordability, Ambani said, “India needs to ensure affordability not only of services but also of devices and applications. Affordability is a critical driver to expand mobile subscriber base.”

5G spectrum auctions expected next year in India

Earlier on December 2, K Rajaraman, Secretary, Telecommunications and Chairman, Digital Communications Commission said that the auctions for 5G spectrum in India is bound to happen soon. Asserting that 5G presents a huge opportunity for India, he informed that the 5G spectrum auctions in the country will commence early next year. While addressing a workshop, Rajaraman also highlighted the government's ambitions for making India a manufacturing hub and said that India’s extraordinary feat can be seen by observing the surge in the production of domestic electronics since 2014-15.

Image: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK