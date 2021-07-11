India Flies Its Diplomats Back From Kandahar Amid Taliban Violence; Consulate Remains Open

UPDATE: MEA response

Ministry of External affairs confirmed that while the Kandahar consulate has not been closed, its diplomats and security personnel have been flown back home on a temperory basis. The Consulate continues to operate via its local staff members and arrangements are being made to continue delivery of via and consular services through the Kabul Embassy, stated the MEA. It added, "India remains committed to a peaceful, sovereign and democratic Afghanistan".

Our response to media queries on the Indian Consulate in Kandahar:

As the US troops pull out of Afghanistan, India has temporarily shut down the Indian Consulate in Kandahar on Saturday amid increased Taliban violence, as per sources. 50 Indian diplomats have been evacuated by a special flight from Kandahar say sources. The Indian embassy in Kabul is still operational. The Taliban has claimed that it has 85% of Afghanistan's territory under its control, amid peace talks with the US.

India shuts consulate, evacuates diplomats amid increased violence

On Saturday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani accused the Taliban of the ongoing violence in the country in which at least 200 to 600 people are killed every day, as per reports. According to Tolo news - an Afghanistan media outlet, Ghani addressed a gathering in Khost province and asked the nation to stay united in support for independence, the republic and coexistence. Ghani also stated that the Taliban should not accept the Durand Line as the official border line between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as wanted by Pakistan. The Durand Line is the 2,670 km (1,660 mi) international land border between Afghanistan and Pakistan in South Asia.

“Taliban should be asked whom they are fighting for? Who will benefit if Afghanistan is ruined and if Afghans are killed?” Ghani said according to Tolo News.

Taliban takes control

On July 9, Taliban announced that it now controls 85 percent of Afghanistan's territory. The revelation was made by Shahabuddin Delawar, a key negotiator for the fundamentalist group, who, speaking to media reporters in Moscow, boasted that the controlled area now encompasses 250 out of 398 districts. With US and NATO troops almost out of the Central Asian country, the Taliban is inching closer to re-establish the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.

According to a report by BBC, the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including five districts in Herat. Meanwhile, a top Russian official disclosed that militants have captured 2/3rd of the territory on the Afghan-Tajik border. "The United States was forced to leave our territory," said Delawar, denying the Afghan peace pact in 2020. He said that there was no agreement with the United States for the Taliban not to attack administrative centers, though he said that it will not take them "by force".

Biden sets Sept 11 as final pullback from Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden has said that the US military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, pushing back against the notion that the US mission failed. Last week, the US abandoned Bagram airbase, the longtime staging ground for US military operations in the country, without informing the Afghan officials. The Pentagon has also said that the withdrawal of US forces is 90 percent complete.