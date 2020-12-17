India Signs $400 Million Pact With World Bank To Protect Poor From COVID-19 Crisis

India has signed an agreement worth $400 million with the World Bank in a bid to help the poor and vulnerable impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. This is the second operation in a series of two transactions, as the first one of $750 million was approved in May 2020. The $400 million credit was extended by the Bank's concessionary lending arm, International Development Association (IDA) on Wednesday.

According to officials, the programme will strengthen the capability of the Indian government to ensure adequate protection to the poor and vulnerable who have been immensely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr CS Mohapatra, Additional Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, stated that the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the risks faced by migrants and the urban poor and the need for governments to improve preparedness for future disasters of this kind. By helping these vulnerable groups in urban and peri-urban areas across the country, the programme will help further expand and deepen the coverage of India's social protection systems.

Building a portable social protection platform

The pact was signed by Dr Mohapatra on behalf of the Government of India and Sumila Gulyani, Acting Country Director, India, on behalf of the World Bank.

"In support of this process, the first operation by the World Bank followed the government's lead to scale up pre-existing programmes for emergency relief. This second operation will complement the expansion of India's safety net programmes to create a portable social protection platform ensuring food and cash support for poor households, urban migrants, and unorganised sector workers across state boundaries," the Finance Ministry said.

The post-COVID-19 economic shocks may manifest differently at the state, community and household levels due to India’s continent-like size and heterogeneity, it added. The reforms will allow states to access flexible funding from disaster response funds to provide appropriate social protection to those affected by COVID-19 and other future disasters. Geographically targeted support to districts with higher cases of COVID-19 will help deepen social protection coverage in urban areas.

The programme was prepared in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) and Kreditanstalt Fur Wiederaufbau (KfW), it added.

(With inputs from agency)