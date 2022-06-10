India Signs Large-scale 'radio Equipment' Supply Contract With Russia Amid Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, the Russian enterprise Scientific and Production Corporation Radio technical Systems (NPO “RTS”) signed a large-scale contract with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the supply of radio equipment. The Russian company will manufacture 34 sets of instrument landing system ILS 734 for the modernisation of 24 airports in India. Taking it to Twitter, the Russian Embassy in India informed about the contract, as per the press release of the Russian Embassy in India.

NPO “RTS” signed contract for the supply of radio equipment to India

Radio Technical Systems (#Russia’n company) signed a large-scale contract with @AAI_Official for the supply of radio equipment. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/EOLlhNqE5E pic.twitter.com/4DaR4DpEky — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) June 10, 2022

Based on the results of a global tender, the domestic manufacturer received the right to conclude a contract in which NPO “RTS” took part which is the world's largest supplier of radio equipment. The increased interest of the leading manufacturers in the competition is due to the high scale of the project. Over the past few years, the purchase of landing systems has become the largest in the world, stated Russian Embassy's press release.

As per the contract, the first part of landing systems ILS 734 will be shipped to India before November 2022 and the payments within the transaction will be carried out in national currencies.

Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India Denis Alipov stated that the contract between NPO “RTS” and AAI has become a breakthrough for Russian business in the highly competitive market of ground-based radio equipment in India. There is no doubt that the successful execution of the contract will open up new opportunities for the implementation of joint projects to modernise Indian airport infrastructure, he added.

Around 137 airports, including 24 international airports come under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The AAI also provides air traffic control services throughout the airspace of India and adjacent ocean areas.

Landing systems ILS 734

The instrumental landing system ILS 734 by NPO “RTS” development was certified by the Interstate Aviation Committee. This system allows the landing of equipped aircraft with a runway visual range of minimum 50 meters and a decision height of minimum 15 meters. The landing system is subject to increased requirements for the reliability and stability of the output parameters of the equipment.

NPO Radio technical Systems

A group of developers of landing, navigation and air traffic control systems equipment established Scientific and Production Corporation “Radio technical Systems” (NPO “RTS”) in May 2003. At present, the enterprise fulfills the orders of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the Federal Air Transport Agency, the Aviation Base of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and Roscosmos enterprises. NPO “RTS” cooperates with many airports in Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@RusEmbIndia, AP