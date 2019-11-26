India, Vietnam Sign MoU For Cooperation In Field Of Education

India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietnam for cooperation in the field of education and scientific research on November 25. CP Ramnarayan, the Vice-Chancellor of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology and Lt General Nguyen Cong Dinh, the President of Vietnam's Military Technical Academy signed the MoU. The move came after a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vietnam's Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang on Monday. Giang is leading a high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam People's Army ( VPA ) who are on a five-day official visit to India from November 24 - 28.

Phan Van Giang met Rajnath Singh and Bipin Rawat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang held talks on defence cooperation between the two countries. The same was confirmed through a tweet by the Raksha Mantri office (Department of Defence). Phan Van Giang also met Army Chief General Bipin Rawat earlier in the day to discuss on the issues of mutual and strategic concern, as per Additional Directorate General of Public Information's tweet. Phan also inspected a tri-services Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in New Delhi on Monday.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People’s Army & Deputy Minister of National Defence Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang held talks on defence cooperation between the two countries in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/RaW4qsyyiM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 25, 2019



Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People’s Army & Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang called upon and interacted with General Bipin Rawat #COAS #IndianArmy . Discussed issues of mutual & strategic concern. pic.twitter.com/dNP3oHGqQ0 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 25, 2019

(With inputs from ANI)