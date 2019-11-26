The Debate
The Debate
India, Vietnam Sign MoU For Cooperation In Field Of Education

General News

India signs MoU with Vietnam for cooperation in education, scientific research in presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang.

Updated On:
India

India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietnam for cooperation in the field of education and scientific research on November 25. CP Ramnarayan, the Vice-Chancellor of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology and Lt General Nguyen Cong Dinh, the President of Vietnam's Military Technical Academy signed the MoU. The move came after a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vietnam's Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang on Monday. Giang is leading a high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam People's Army ( VPA )  who are on a five-day official visit to India from November 24 - 28.

Phan Van Giang met Rajnath Singh and Bipin Rawat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang held talks on defence cooperation between the two countries. The same was confirmed through a tweet by the Raksha Mantri office (Department of Defence). Phan Van Giang also met Army Chief General Bipin Rawat earlier in the day to discuss on the issues of mutual and strategic concern, as per Additional Directorate General of Public Information's tweet. Phan also inspected a tri-services Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in New Delhi on Monday. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
