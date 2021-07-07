India-Singapore Meets To Cross Learn 'public Administration' & 'good Governance'



India held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, July 7, with Singapore through virtual mode to discuss measures on public administration and good governance practices. The meeting was scheduled under the aegis of MoU signed by both the countries on June 1, 2018, on the subject of "Personnel Management and Public Administration", the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said. The bilateral dialogue was led by Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG from the Indian side and Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary, PSD, Singapore represented the Singaporean government.

The meeting was conducted virtually and with enthusiastic participation from both ends, the two parties shared experiences on good governance practices.



Good Governance practices

In the meeting, they also discussed about the governance measures taken during the pandemic. Apart from this, the meeting also touched upon various domains, including, ‘transforming leaderships and ethics, capacity building and training of leaders and E-governance as potential areas for future collaboration.’

The meeting was a diplomatic success since both sides' decided to share the best practices on current technology tools and processes of governance. The key area of the discussion also included capacity building, service delivery etc. The meeting laid down ideas for the processes of development in both countries, and both nations could benefit through cross-learning. The diplomatic relations between the two countries have traditionally been strong. The two nations have also enjoyed huge cultural and commercial relations in the past and continue to maintain so.

India and Singapore

In the past, India and Singapore have also signed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and strategic-relationship agreement. Under this agreement, both the parties have ensured to maximize trade, investments and economic cooperation, and expand bilateral cooperation on maritime security, training forces, joint naval exercises, developing military technology and develop methods to jointly fight against global terrorism.

Besides, on the commercial front, earlier in the day, the Singapore Contractors Association, along with the Association of Singapore Marine Industries and Process Industry, had offered to bring in migrant workers from India, to work in the construction, marine and process (CPM) sectors. The said organizations issued a press statement, in which they emphasised that the industries are looking forward to transporting migrant workers from India soon, in a ‘small’ and ‘calibrated’ manner.





