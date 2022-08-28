India Slams China Envoy's Defense Of 'spy' Ship; 'Lanka Doesn't Need Unwanted Pressure'

India on Saturday, August 25, took a strong note of Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong's remarks regarding the docking of the Communist country's 'spy' ship at the Sri Lankan port. On Twitter, India's Mission to Colombo called the Chinese Ambassador's comment a violation of 'basic diplomatic etiquette', which it said may be a 'personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude'.

"His view of Sri Lanka's northern neighbour may be coloured by how his own country behaves. India, we assure him, is very different," the tweet read, adding, "His imputing a geopolitical context to the visit of a purported scientific research vessel is a giveaway."

'Sri Lanka needs support not unwanted pressure'

Following a strong protest by India, Sri Lanka has blocked the proposed visit by the Chinese 'spy vessel' to the Hambantota port in southern Sri Lanka. In an official communication, the Lankan Foreign Ministry asked the Chinese embassy in Colombo to defer the arrival of the ship 'until further consultations.'

Further, in the tweet, the Indian Mission to Colombo highlighted how 'opaqueness and debt-driven agendas' are now a major challenge, especially for smaller nations, and said that the recent developments are a caution'. "Sri Lanka needs support, not unwanted pressure or unnecessary controversies to serve another country’s agenda," it said.

➡️We have noted the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador. His violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude.(1/3) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 27, 2022

China's Ambassador's broadside attack on India

The research vessel Yuan Wang 5 was scheduled to arrive in Hambantota, a port built by the Chinese, on August 11 and conduct "space tracking, satellite control and research tracking in the northwestern part of the Indian Ocean region’."

After India's intervention foiled China's nefarious plan, the Chinese Ambassador in Colombo, Qi Zhenhong, launched an attack on New Delhi. In an elaborate statement, the Chinese ambassador said, "Approving a foreign vessel’s port call at Hambantota or any other port for replenishment is a decision made by the Sri Lankan government completely within its sovereignty, not to mention all the scientific research activities of “Yuan Wang 5” comply with the international law and common international practice."

"External obstruction based on so-called “security concerns” but without any evidence from certain forces is de facto a thorough interference into Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence. Fortunately, with China and Sri Lanka’s joint efforts, the incident was resolved properly, which not only safeguards Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence but also defends international fairness and justice once again," the statement added.