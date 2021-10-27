India Slams China's New Land Border Law; 'Can Have Implications On Bilateral Arrangements'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday stated that China's new "Land Boundary Law" that was passed on October 23 can have implications on India-China bilateral arrangements on border management. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that such a unilateral move by Beijing move by Beijing will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier.

"We expect that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of this law which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas," Bagchi said,

Furthermore, he added that the passage of the new "Land Boundary Law" does not confer any legitimacy to the so-called China Pakistan "Boundary Agreement" of 1963 which "Government of India has consistently maintained is an illegal and invalid agreement."

The MEA noted that the two countries haven't yet resolved the boundary question. “Both sides have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution to the boundary question through consultations on an equal footing. We have also concluded several bilateral agreements, protocols and arrangements to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC in India-China border area in the interim.”

According to MEA, China's Land Boundary law states among other things that the Xi Jinping administration abided by treaties concluded with or jointly acceded to by countries on land boundary affairs. The new law also has provisions to carry out reorganisations of districts in the border areas.

China's national legislature last week adopted the new law on protection and exploitation of the land border areas, which could have bearing on Xi Jinping administration's border dispute with India. Xinhua news agency reported that the law which becomes operation on January 1, 2022, stipulated that "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China are sacred and inviolable".