India Slams OIC's 'communal Mindset' Over Hijab Row; 'body Hijacked By Vested Interests'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday strongly condemned the 'motivated and misleading' statements made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Expressing 'concerns', the OIC had urged the international community to take notice of 'growing Islamophobia' in India by citing the Hijab row and the Haridwar Dharam Sansad controversy.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, MEA's official spokesperson Shri Arindam Bagchi slammed the 'communal mindset' of the OIC Secretariat saying that it continued to be hijacked by 'vested interests'.

"We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on matters pertaining to India. Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity," the MEA spokesperson said.

"The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India. As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation," he added.

OIC wades into Hijab row

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday waded into India's internal affairs and expressed 'concerns' over the 'public calls for genocide of Muslims' at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad, which is already under investigation. Further, taking note of the Hijab row, the organisation further claimed that there was a recent trend of 'anti-Muslim legislations' in different states and called upon the international community to take action.

"The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expresses deep concern over recent public calls for genocide of Muslims by the 'Hindutva' proponents in Haridwar in the state of Uttarakhand and reported incidents of harassment of Muslims by the 'Hindutva' proponents in Haridwar in the state of Uttarakhand and reported incidents of harassment of Muslim women on social media sites as well as banning of Muslim girl students from wearing hijab in the state of Karnataka," the OIC's statement read.



"The continued attacks targeting Muslims and their places of worship, the recent trend of anti-Muslim legislations in different states and rising incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts by 'Hindutva' groups with impunity, are indicative of the growing trend of Islamophobia," it added.