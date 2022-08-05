Last Updated:

India Slams OIC's Remarks On Article 370 Revocation Anniversary; 'Reeks Of Bigotry'

"Such statements only expose the OIC as an organization devoted to a communal agenda being pursued through terrorism," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on August 5 rejected the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) comments on Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the organisation's comments expose its devotion to a "communal agenda being pursued through terrorism."

India said that the statement by the General Secretariat of the OIC on J&K reeks of bigotry. "The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. As a result of long-awaited changes three years ago, it today reaps the benefits of socio-economic growth and development," MEA said in a statement. 

Despite major developments in the Union Territory, the External Affairs Ministry said that OIC continues to issue comments at the "behest of a serial violator of human rights and notorious promoter of cross-border, regional and international terrorism."

"Such statements only expose the OIC as an organization devoted to a communal agenda being pursued through terrorism," MEA added.

OIC aggrieved as India celebrates 3rd anniversary of Article 370 revocation

OIC had issued a statement against abrogation of Article 370 and revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. These decisions, which improved the law and order situation in the valley, were taken on August 5, 2019.

"Such illegal actions can neither alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir nor prejudice the legitimate right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people," OIC said.

It added, "The General Secretariat reiterates its call on the international community to take concrete steps for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

In August 2019, India bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh- and repealed the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

