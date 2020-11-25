India Slams Pak For Presenting 'dossier Of Lies' At UN, Says 'it Enjoys Zero Credibility'

Stating that concocting documents and peddling false narratives is not new to Pakistan, India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for presenting a 'dossier of lies' against New Delhi at the United Nations. Hitting out at Pakistan, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador, TS Tirumurti also referred to Pakistan as the country which hosts the world's largest number of UN proscribed terrorists. He also added that the facts presented by Pakistan enjoys 'zero credibility'.

This came after Pakistan's move at the UN where it submitted a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterred. This dossier submitted by Pakistan accuses India of 'stoking' terrorism in Pakistan. The dossier was submitted to the UN after India provided a report to some UN Secuirty Council members regarding last week's terror attempt by 4 terrorists affiliated to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). JeM is a terrorists organisation in Jammu and Kashmir which has already been porscribed by the United Nations.

TS Tirumurti slams Pakistan

Pakistan filed this report against India days after it joined UN's 15-member council for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021. While lambasting at Pakistan for supporting terrorism, Tirumurti asked the country to recall 'Abbottabad' where the founder of the terrorist organisation al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, was killed by US secuirty forces on May 2,2022. During a firefight in the compound in Pakistan, US secuirty forces shot Obsama Bin Laden in the head.

Indian Security Forces crush Pak terror

On November 19, 4 terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an encounter that broke near Nagrota Toll Plaza in Jammu district. As per the reports visuals accessed by Republic, the terrorists who were trying to infiltrate Indian territory were carrying a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The massive gun battle between the security forces and the terrorists started around 5 am on November 19. Inspector-general of Police, Jammu and Kashmir Zone said the terrorists were planning to launch a big attack as they wanted to disrupt the peace in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory. As per the information, these terrorists had infiltrated in India through a 150-metre long tunnel.

