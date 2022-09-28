India Slams Pakistan For Abusing UNHRC Platform By Peddling 'malicious Propaganda'

India once again unmasked Pakistan's true identity at the international forum and slammed the country for its atrocities against minorities. In addition to this, India also highlighted Pakistan's failure in dismantling the "terrorism mill" on its land that "churns out" terrorists who are responsible for violating the "most fundamentals of human rights".

Speaking at the General Debate at the 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN, Seema Punjani slammed Pakistan for lecturing others on "communal disharmony and religious intolerance". First Secretary Seema Pujani said, "It is ironical that Pakistan, a State whose foundation was laid on communal ideology speaks of communal disharmony and religious intolerance."

Adding further she described how Pakistan in its obsession with puritanism has unleashed systematic persecution of its minorities including Shias, Ahmadiyas, Ismailis and Hazaras, who are subject to sectarian violence and systemic discrimination on a daily basis. "Abductions, forced conversions and marriages of Hindus, Sikhs and Christians are apt examples of Pakistan’s flourishing policy of religious intolerance and hatred," Pujani said.

'Pakistan an epicentre of terrorism': India

Seema Pujani, representing India, was exercising the right to reply to the statement delivered by Pakistan on the latter's unwarranted remarks on Jammu and Kashmir. Attacking Pakistan for harbouring terrorism, India's envoy said, "Pakistan has consistently failed in meeting the global demand for dismantling the terrorism mill in Pakistan that churns out terrorists who are responsible for violating the most fundamental of human rights, the right to life, of people in our region and around the world," Pujani said.

"The reality is that Pakistan has become a victim of its own State policies to nurture terrorist organizations. As an epicentre of terrorism, Pakistan has posed threat to the security of the countries in the region and beyond," the Indian envoy said.

Seema Pujani also highlighted the grim situation in Pakistan's Baluchistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that enforced disappearances, state violence and forced mass displacements, harassment, extrajudicial killings, army operations, torture, kill-and-dump, torture camps, detention centres, military camps are rampant in these regions. "Nobody knows the fate of missing thousands of Balochs and Pashtuns to date," the Indian envoy said.

The Indian envoy also batted against Pakistan for using UN platforms for spreading disinformation and emerging malicious propaganda. "It is time to hold Pakistan to account and not let them abuse UN platforms for spreading disinformation and emerging malicious propaganda," India said.