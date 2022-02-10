India Slams Pakistan For Aiding Haven To Terror Groups; '26/11 Victims Yet To Get Justice'

Addressing the United Nations Security Council session, India, with no reservations, said that Pakistan-based terror organisations are 'yet to get justice' for their deeds in the past. Speaking on 'Threat to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts', on Wednesday Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti referred to the 'dastardly 2008 Mumbai terror attack and the 2016 Pathankot terror attack' on Indian Army personnel, and said the country has repeatedly witnessed the brunt of cross-border terrorism'.

Speaking in the Security Council briefing on Threat to International Peace & Security Caused by Terrorist Acts' on Wednesday, Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti reiterated India's firm belief that terrorism in one part of the world is a threat to peace and security of the entire world.

Further, Tirumurti stated that India is 'acutely aware of the human cost of terrorism and remains fully committed to bringing the perpetrators of these terror attacks to justice. "While condemning terror attacks, our response should be unified, and unequivocal. We should not forget the fact that, even after 20 years of the September 11 attacks, we have leaders who, without any remorse, continue to defend Osama Bin Laden as a martyr," he said.

On June 25, 2020, while addressing the Parliament of Pakistan, PM Imran Khan sympathised with Laden's killing by US forces under Operation Neptune Spear and referred to him as 'martyr'. On May 2, 2011, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks was killed by a US military special operations unit.

"I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred him," Imran Khan had uttered only to be slammed by Opposition leader Khawaja Asif, who corrected Khan and called Laden an 'ultimate terrorist'.

Recently, India at the United Nations mentioned that the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai blasts enjoyed '5-star hospitality' accorded by Pakistan. Indicating that D-Company, operated by wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was granted state protection, India's Tirumurti had said, "We have seen the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts not just given state protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality."