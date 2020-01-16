India Slams Pakistan For Raising Kashmir At UNSC; Says It Only Highlights Desperation

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on Thursday, highlighted that Pakistan's attempt at bringing up Kashmir at UNSC only led to further embracement for the Imran Khan government. During his weekly press briefing, Kumar also sent out a message to the neighbours that if any discussion is required, it should be done bilaterally.

"Pak should avoid embarrassment"

Addressing the reporters, he said, "An effort was made by Pakistan through a member of the UNSC to once again misuse the platform - the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The overwhelming majority of UNSC members were of the view that the UNSC was not the right forum for such issues and the discussion should be held bilaterally between India and Pakistan. The informal closed-door meeting thus concluded without any outcome. In our view, it once again highlighted Pakistan's desperate measures to peddle baseless allegations and present an alarming scenario. It lacked any credibility. We sincerely hoped that the message has gone out loud and clear to Pakistan that if at all there is any matter between India and Pakistan that needs to be discussed, it should be discussed bilaterally. Pakistan has a choice of avoiding this global embarrassment time and again by refraining from such acts in the future."

On Wednesday, a closed-door meeting was held in New York at the UNSC headquarters. During the session, China made the fresh pitch to raise the Kashmir issue under "other matters" during closed consultations in the Security Council Consultations Room. However, it did not yield any result since it was flagged as a bilateral issue by Russia and France.

Kuma also said, "China should seriously reflect on this global consensus, draw proper lessons, and refrain from taking any such actions in the future." Pakistan considers the Chinese to be its ally and has used the latter to talk about Kashmir on multiple occasions. However, each time, the effort has led to no results since the subject is considered to be India's internal issue.

