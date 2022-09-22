India Snubs Turkey After Erdogan Raises Kashmir At UNGA, Avers 'J&K Is Our Internal Issue'

India expressed strong opposition after the Turkish President raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while speaking at the UNGA, raked up the Kashmir issue and said even after 75 years of independence both India and Pakistan have not been able to forge peaceful relations. Responding to this, the MEA asserted that India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir is very well known, adding that it "doesn’t matter" if other countries comment on J&K at the UNGA.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “It's a different issue, our position is very well known. J&K is our internal issue and we have expressed our opposition. Reference of Kashmir by other countries in UNGA doesn't matter.”

Erdogan on 'no peace between India and Pakistan'

“India and Pakistan, after having established their sovereignty and independence 75 years ago, still haven't established peace and solidarity between one another. This is much unfortunate. We hope and pray that a fair and permanent peace and prosperity will be established in Kashmir," he said.

The comment comes just a week after PM Modi met Erdogan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan. Both leaders reviewed bilateral relations and also discussed enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

Jaishankar meets Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the Cyprus issue with Turkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, hours after the Turkish President raked up Kashmir in his address to the General Assembly. met Cavusoglu on the second day of his engagements on the sidelines of the high-level General Assembly session here.

“Met FM @MevlutCavusoglu of Turkiye on sidelines of #UNGA. Wide ranging conversation that covered the Ukraine conflict, food security, G20 processes, global order, NAM and Cyprus,” Jaishankar said in a tweet on Tuesday.

