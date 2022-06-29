India Snubs UN Official For ‘unwarranted’ Comment On Teesta Setalvad's Arrest

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday rejected as ‘unwarranted’, a statement by a UN official condemning the arrest of Teesta Setalvad in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

“We have seen a comment by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding legal action against Teesta Setalvad and 2 other persons. The remarks are completely unwarranted and constitute interference in India's independent judicial system,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

He added that authorities in India act against violations of law, strictly in accordance with established judicial processes. "Labeling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable,” Bagchi said.

Earlier this week, Mary Lawlor, the United Nation’s Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders expressed concern over the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad by the Gujarat Police and called for her release. Lawlor, in a tweet, said Setalvad “is a strong voice against hatred and discrimination.” She also noted that “defending human rights is not a crime.”

Teesta Setalvad and 2 others arrested

Setalvad was arrested on June 25 by the anti-terrorism squad of Gujarat Police and sent to five days of judicial custody for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate innocent persons in the Godhra riots case. Along with Setalvad, former Gujarat director-general of police SB Sreekumar was also arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Deeply concerned by reports of #WHRD Teesta Setalvad being detained by Anti Terrorism Sqaud of Gujarat police. Teesta is a strong voice against hatred and discrimination. Defending human rights is not a crime. I call for her release and an end to persecution by #Indian state. — Mary Lawlor UN Special Rapporteur HRDs (@MaryLawlorhrds) June 25, 2022

The action came hours after Home Minister Amit Shah, in an interview with ANI blamed Setalvad's NGO for giving baseless information about the 2002 riots to the police.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed as "devoid of merit" a plea by Zakia Jafri, challenging the clean chit to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others in the riots cases. Zakia Jafri is the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the riots.

A three-judge bench of the court headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar held that Setalvad, co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri.