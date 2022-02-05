India Spent Over ₹22K Crore For The Welfare Of Afghan People: MoS Muraleedharan

Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the country has been placed under an extreme humanitarian crisis. Amid the rapidly deteriorating socio-economic situation in Afghanistan, India has invested over $3 billion (over Rs 22,392 crore) for the welfare of Afghan people, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan informed.

"India has been engaged in a development partnership with Afghanistan that includes more than five hundred projects spread across each of the 34 provinces of the country in the critical areas of power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture, and capacity building," MoS Muraleedharan told Lok Sabha on Friday. "In all, more than US $3 billion has been invested in the welfare of the people of Afghanistan," he added.

Speaking about the present status of developmental projects which were stopped after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, MoS Muraleedharan informed Parliament that the majority of the projects committed by the Government of India in Afghanistan have been completed and handed over.

"As a neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, India is concerned about recent developments in Afghanistan and will continue to monitor the situation there," he said.

Notably, the situation in Afghanistan has worsened since the hardline Islamist group seized control of the country in August, last year. A combination of events, such as the freezing of Afghan government assets, suspension of foreign aid, harsh weather conditions, and international sanctions on the Taliban, has escalated the crisis in the country, which is already suffering from high poverty levels and is on the brink of being pushed into a famine-like situation.

India to train 80 Afghan cadets under ITEC

Meanwhile, in fresh development, the Afghanistan Embassy in India informed that around 80 Afghan cadets who had received military training from various academies in India have been offered to gain further education and skill training from the Indian government.

In order to provide the young Afghan cadets with an opportunity to receive training in Effective English Communication for their further grooming. India has offered to train them in business communication and other office-related communication in the English language. The training will be conducted under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme being run by the Indian government.

(With inputs from ANI)