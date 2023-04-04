India - Sri Lanka To Hold Bilateral Maritime Exercise SLINEX-23 In Colombo

SLINEX-2023, the annual bilateral maritime exercise between India and Sri Lanka, will take place for the tenth time on April 3 in Colombo and will go on till the 8th of April. The exercise is being carried out in two sections, the Harbour Phase and the Sea Phase, each phase lasting three days.

SLNS Vijayabahu and SLNS Samudura will represent the Sri Lanka Navy, while anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kiltan and offshore patrol vessel INS Savitri will represent the Indian Navy. The exercise will also include participation from the Dornier and BEL 412 helicopters of the Sri Lankan Air Force, the Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Chetak helicopters of the Indian Navy. The Special Forces of the two fleets will also take part in the practise.

Both of the Indian vessels are open for visitors during the harbour phase (April 3-5) to spread awareness and interest towards the armed forces. The Indian ships saw a footfall of 500 visitors including school-going children.

Ninth edition of the Indian – Sri Lanka Bilateral Maritime exercise SLINEX-2023

The ninth edition of the Indian – Sri Lanka Bilateral Maritime exercise SLINEX-2023 was conducted in Visakhapatnam between March 7-12, 2022.

SLINEX-2023 intends to strengthen both Navies' interoperability, mutual understanding, and exchange of best practises and procedures in complex maritime operations. The harbour phase would feature sporting events, yoga classes, and cultural activities that would give personnel from both Navies a chance to learn from one another, reinforce shared values, and build friendship and camaraderie.

Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, and Vinod K. Jacob, the deputy high commissioner of India, participated in the opening ceremony of SLINEX-2023 on Monday.

Defense Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon is expected to visit the Indian Naval ships which will be hosted by High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay.

In order to further improve the high level of interoperability already established between the two friendly Navies, the Sea Phase would include exercises in multiple dimensions, such as surface and anti-air firing exercises, seamanship assessments, helicopter and maritime patrol aircraft operations, including cross deck flying, advance tactical manoeuvres, search and rescue operations, and Special Forces operations at sea.

The SLINEX series of exercises is a prime example of the intense interaction between India and Sri Lanka that has bolstered their shared maritime cooperation.

In line with India's "Neighborhood First" policy and PM Modi's vision of 'Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)', cooperation between the SLN and IN has also increased dramatically in recent years.