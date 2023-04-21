India Standing At Forefront Of Global Efforts To Fight Climate Change: Bhupender Yadav

India is standing at the forefront of global efforts to fight climate change with per capita emissions about one-third of the global average, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday at the leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate hosted virtually by US President Joe Biden.

Leaders and ministers of 20 major economies including China, the European Commission, and the United Kingdom joined the meeting.

The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, highlighted the urgency for climate action and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global call for lifestyle for environment (LiFE), said the environment ministry in a statement.

All MEF leaders recognized climate change as a significant challenge and emphasized the need for joint action, it said.

Yadav highlighted the steps being taken in India to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including in sectors like energy, transport, shipping, hydrofluorocarbons, and carbon capture utilization and storage.

He also supported proposed efforts to strengthen the financial capacity of multilateral development banks to address global challenges, including poverty reduction and sustainable development goals.