'India Stands In Solidarity With Earthquake-ravaged Afghanistan And Its People': MEA

A day after sending relief supplies to earthquake-ravaged Afghanistan, India said on June 24 that it stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and is dedicated to providing them with the necessary relief assistance. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has already despatched 27 tonnes of relief material in two flights for the people of Afghanistan as a "genuine first responder" to their hardships.

On June 22, a massive earthquake struck Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province, killing about 1,000 people and injuring around 1500. The MEA in its statement said that the relief assistance consisted of critical things such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets, and sleeping mats.

"In the wake of the tragic earthquake that struck Afghanistan on June 22, causing massive destruction and loss of precious lives, the government of India, as a true first responder, has dispatched 27 tons of emergency relief assistance in two flights for the people of Afghanistan," the MEA remarked.

The statement further added, "As always, India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, with whom we share centuries old ties, and remains firmly committed to provide immediate relief assistance for the Afghan people."



India renewed its diplomatic presence in Kabul on June 23

According to the MEA, the humanitarian shipment will be sent to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) in Kabul. Separately, India renewed its diplomatic presence in Kabul on June 23, deploying a "technical team" to its embassy in the Afghan capital, more than ten months after withdrawing its employees following the Taliban's assumption of power.

On June 23, MEA announced, "In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has reached Kabul today and has been deployed in our embassy there."

The first aid shipment arrived on June 23, followed by the second on June 24. In recent months, India has sent multiple consignments of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan to assist the Afghan people, who are suffering from extreme economic hardship and a lack of food as a result of the Taliban's takeover of power.

