India Starts Evacuating Citizens From Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif,special Flight Arranged

In a major development, the Indian Government has swung into action and has requested Indians based in Afghanistan especially in Mazar-e-Sharif to leave amid escalating oppression from the terrorist outfit Taliban. The Indian embassy in Mazar-e-Sharif is also set to shut down temporarily, evacuating its diplomats from the consulate after Taliban seized control of the city yesterday, the sixth city to be seized by the terrorist outfit. It is pertinent to note that the embassy in Kabul is still functional.

A special flight has been scheduled for today evening from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Additionally, Indian citizens wanting to board the flights are provided with emergency phone numbers- 0785891303 and 0785891301 in which they can WhatsApp their details including full name, passport number, and date of expiry.

The Indian embassy in Mazar-e-Sharif also took to Twitter sharing emergency numbers for Indians to provide their details.

Taliban's violence in Afghanistan- Foreign Affaris expert fears a threat of genocide

While talking about the moniorites residing in Afghanistan including Hindus and Sikhs, Sheeram Chaulia, Foreign Affairs expert added that they have a threat of genocide and extinsion.

"Very very depressing endgame to this long war. I think the onus is now on the regional power that could do something and save the day. A lot of the Northern centres are dominated by ethnic monirities who are abandoning these provinces, We will face a situation of 1996 when Taliban vontrolled the whole country. We have to look out for safety of our diplomates. Sikhs and Hindus face a threat of genocide. The time of discussion is over we need outside force against this," added Sheeram Chaulia.

The Foreign Expert further added that Taliban might try to impose a kind of Governence and it will be harsh. The so called 'Kafirs' is in a huge threat and they need to be protected, concluded Chaulia.

India Played Constructive Role In Afghanistan: Pentagon

India has played a constructive role in Afghanistan in the past, the Pentagon acknowledged on Monday. “India has played a constructive role in Afghanistan in the past in terms of training and other infrastructure improvements,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at his daily news conference.

“That kind of work, that kind of effort to help Afghanistan maintain stability and good governances is always welcome,” he said when asked about India-US cooperation on Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has seized control over three provincial capitals of Afghanistan including the strategic city of Kunduz, reports stated on Sunday apart from Mazar-e-Sharif. According to a statement given by the Taliban to news agencies, the Kunduz province has been captured by the militancy group which has also claimed control of government buildings in the northern provincial capital of Sar-e-Pul.