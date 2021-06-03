India Steadfast In Efforts To Bring Back Fugitives: MEA As Mehul Choksi Mission Continues

While Mehul Choksi secured another few weeks in Dominican custody on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while addressing a press conference hours earlier had said that India remains steadfast in its efforts that fugitives are brought back to India. MEA said that India understands that Mehul Choki is currently in the custody of the Dominican authorities and certain legal proceedings are underway. "We will continue to ensure that he is brought back to India to face justice," the Ministry added.

A Dominican court had on Wednesday denied bail to Mehul Choksi - the fugitive diamond trader wanted over the Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud case in India - for illegally entering into the Caribbean island nation from Antigua. Following that, on Thursday, the hearing was adjourned for what is estimated to be another 30 days, Choksi, who had also in the last 24 hours appeared in-person Magistrate Court on a wheelchair in a blue T-shirt and black shorts, pleaded not guilty for the alleged crimes before the court and submitted he was allegedly kidnapped onto the Island.

Habeas corpus plea filed

Mehul Choksi's legal team had filed a habeas petition in the Dominica High Court highlighting deprivation of constitutional rights. Habeas Corpus is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be produced before a court, especially to secure a person's release. The fugitive diamantaire's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claimed that his client had "torture marks" on his body and was abducted by various persons from Antigua who brought him to Dominica.

Domestic battle in Antigua and Barbuda

The diamantaire, who mysteriously went missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he had been staying since 2018 as a citizen, was detained in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry after surfacing there 3 days later. A CBI team has flown to Dominica to bring Mehul Choksi to India if the court there clears his deportation. Mehul Choksi's arrest has created turbulence in the political waters of the neighbouring Caribbean Island countries - Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica - where allegations have been levelled against opposition parties supporting the businessman.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking. While Nirav Modi is in a London prison after being repeatedly denied bail and is contesting his extradition to India, Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018.

