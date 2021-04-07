India Stepped In To Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines To Paraguay Despite China Pressure: Taiwan

Taiwan on April 7 said that it worked with other democracies to help Paraguay get COVID-19 vaccines and India stepped up despite Chinese pressure on South American country to ditch the self-ruled democratic island in exchange for jabs. Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in a press briefing that China has been “flexing its muscles” by distributing its coronavirus vaccines to several places particularly in Southern and Central America where Tapei has at least five allies. Especially in Paraguay, the Chinese government was “very active” in threatening the country against maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan but India provided the Bharat Biotech vaccine against COVID-19, Covaxin.

“In the last few weeks, we have been speaking to like-minded countries, including Japan, the United States, India etcetera, and India, fortunately, has been able to provide some COVAXIN vaccines to Paraguay," he said, referring to shot developed by India's Bharat Biotech and a state research institute. READ | US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

India has already shipped at least 100,000 doses of Covaxin to Paraguay and Taiwan Foreign Ministers told reporters that there would be 100,000 more. While Wu accused China of enticing the South American nation with vaccines, Beijing has denied the claims.

‘Most important trend’

While noting the United States’ commitment to delivering vaccines along with India, Wu said, “the most important trend is the Indian government who is willing to help, and the United States who has decided they want to help, and I think this is going to relieve a lot of pressure for a lot of countries.” India on March 26 shipped one lakh doses of novel coronavirus vaccines to Paraguay as a gift as several governments including the US, India, Japan and Australia work in cooperation to counter China with a billion-dose vaccine pact.

On Wednesday, Wu also said that Taiwan will defend itself against China “to the very last day” if attacked by Beijing. Taiwan had initially split from mainland China at the end of a civil war in 1959. Even though the ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing has never governed Taiwan, CCP considers the island has its part and has claimed to retake by force if necessary.

“We are willing to defend ourselves, that’s without any question," Wu told reporters. “We fill fight a war if we need to fight a war, and if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day, then we will defend ourselves to the very last day.“

Image credits: AP