India Strongly Criticises OIC For Body's 'anti-India' Stance On Ram Navami Violence

India on Tuesday, April 4, attacked the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "communal mindset" and "anti-India" agenda.

This comes after the OIC secretariat issued a statement alleging that the Muslim community is being targeted in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi condemned the statement issued by the OIC.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said, "We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda."

"The OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces," the statement said.

Incidents of clashes during Ram Navami celebrations

This comes in the wake of Ram Navami celebrations which culminated on March 30. Amid the celebrations, incidents of clashes involving stone pelting and arson were reported in some states across the country.

West Bengal

Clashes broke out between two groups during the Ram Navami celebrations in the Howrah region of West Bengal. Following this, several vehicles were set on fire and local stores were ransacked. According to the police, the incident occurred when the procession passed through the Kazipara locality.

Another incident was reported from Howrah on March 31, a day after arson on Ram Navami.

Gujarat

Violence erupted in Gujarat's Vadodara on March 30 when stones were hurled at two Ram Navami processions in sensitive areas of the city. As per police, stones were pelted at two separate Ram Navami processions when they were passing through the areas of Fatehpura and nearby Kumbharwada.

Maharashtra

After an altercation between two groups near a temple, a crowd of about 500 people went wild and threw stones and bottles filled with petrol in the Kiradpura locality of Sambhaji Nagar.