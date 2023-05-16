India Strongly Rejects UN Expert's Report On J&K G20 Meet; 'baseless & Unwarranted Claims'

India on Monday strongly rejected the statement issued by a United Nations expert on Jammu and Kashmir as the state gears up for the G20 meeting for the first time. This comes in connection with Dr Fernand de Varennes, UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues who released a report raising the Human Rights violation attempting to malign the image of India amid the crucial international meet.

In his report, he stated that despite the ongoing violation in Kashmir, the Indian government is hosting the G20 event by pushing the worrisome situation under the rug only to seek an international seal of approval.

India hits back at UN representative for targeting G20 meet in J&K

In response, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva lashed out at the UN Special Rapporteur for levelling baseless and unwarranted allegations in his report. It asserted that as G20 President, India has all the rights to hold the meeting in any part of its country.

"We India at UN Geneva strongly reject the statement issued by SR on minority issues Dr Fernand de Varennes and the baseless & unwarranted allegations in it. As G20 President, it’s India’s prerogative to host its meetings in any part of the country," the tweet said.

In yet another tweet, India expressed its dismay with the Special Rapporteur for misusing his position in spreading a presumed and biased agenda on social media terming it a gross violation of the Code of Conduct. "We are aghast that Fernand de Varennes has acted irresponsibly to politicize this issue, misused his position as SR to publicize on social media his presumptive and prejudiced conclusions in a gross violation of the Code of Conduct for SRs".

We are aghast that @fernanddev has acted irresponsibly to politicize this issue, misused his position as SR to publicize on social media his presumptive and prejudiced conclusions in a gross violation of the Code of Conduct for SRs. (2/2)@UNHumanRights @volker_turk @MEAIndia — India at UN, Geneva (@IndiaUNGeneva) May 16, 2023

UN expert attempts to taint G20 event in J&K

Dr Fernand de Varennes, UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues released a statement asserting that incidents of Human rights violations have risen dramatically in the valley since 2019, from the time the Indian government revoked the special status by abrogating article 370. This remark comes a week ahead of the scheduled G20 meeting that will be held on May 22-24. The report stated that the Indian government is trying to normalise the violation and worrisome situation by holding international meet seeking an international seal of approval.

The Special Rapporteur described the rights violations including torture, extra-judicial killings, and denial of political participation rights of Kashmiri Muslims and minorities following the suspension of special rights on August 6, 2019.

"The situation there has-- if anything-- become much worse since myself and fellow UN Independent experts transmitted a communication to the Government of India in 2021. We then expressed our grave concerns that the loss of political autonomy and the implementation of the new Domicile Rules and other legislation could alter the demographic composition of J&K. On all counts this seems to be occurring on the ground, in a repressive and sometimes brutal environment of suppression of even basic rights," as per the reports.

In the report, the Independent Expert noted, “International human rights obligations & the UN Declaration of Human Rights should be upheld and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir should be decried and condemned, not pushed under the rug and ignored with the holding of this meeting”.