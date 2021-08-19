India Successful In Implementing 5T Strategy, Reaches 50 Cr COVID Testing Milestone: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced, on Thursday, that India has reached the milestone of conducting 50 crore COVID-19 tests (including COVID-19 RTPCR and COVID-19 rapid antigen) across the country.

ICMR, in a press release, noted, "With average daily testing of more than 17 lakhs in the month of August, India has tested 50 crore samples across the country till date. India has achieved the milestone of the last 10 crore tests in only 55 days. On July 21, 2021, India had tested 45 crore COVID-19 samples, which reached 50 crore mark on 18 August 2021."

India reaches 50 cr COVID testing milestone

The ICMR stated that the goal could be met by rapidly expanding testing infrastructure and capacity across the country. ICMR remarked, "ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability across the country by expanding and diversifying testing capacity by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits. The testing strategy has been carefully calibrated to increase access and availability of testing."

Prof (Dr) Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of the ICMR, said, "We have seen that exponential increase in testing led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases. This testing milestone is testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing the strategy of 5T approach 'Test, Track, Trace, Treat, use of Technology' efficiently, which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic. Further, enhanced production of diagnostic kits has made India Atma Nirbhar, which has resulted in a reduction of costs and improved availability of testing kits.''

COVID-19 testing in India

In places with a high positivity rate, mass testing of COVID-19 samples is being done, and numerous advances have been made in lowering test turnaround times. The ICMR has also developed and authorised simple at-home self-diagnostic kits to empower Indian citizens to test for COVID-19.

The ICMR informed, "Through our ardent efforts, it was ensured that a specific testing platform is made available addressing general testing (RT-PCR), High-throughput testing (COBAS), testing at remotest places and PHCs (TrueNAT, CBNAAT), in containment areas (rapid antigen testing) and for a large number of migrant population (pooled sample testing). The total number of diagnostic laboratories has reached 2876. Of which dedicated government laboratories are 1322 and private laboratories number stands at 1554."

(Image: PTI)